Madhya Pradesh: Congmen clean Rani Laxmibai memorial with Gangajal after minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s visit to the spot

Gwalior/Bhopal: In a high drama at Gwalior a group of Congressmen sprinkled Gangajal at Rani Laxmibai memorial at Gwalior while defying a heavy police deployment on Tuesday to, what they said, purify it as, they alleged, it was desecrated by Union minister of state for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia by visiting it on Sunday, according to police.

Scindia paid tributes at the memorial on Sunday drawing reactions from the Congress leaders. On Tuesday, Congressmen led by Ruchi Gupta and Siddharth Singh reached the memorial but were greeted with the lock on it and a heavy police deployment to meet any eventuality.

The leaders said they would purify the memorial with Gangajal and police should not stop them from washing the memorial with the holy water. However, amid heated exchange of words between the two sides Siddharth Singh scaled the wall to enter the memorial and sprinkle the holy water over there. Ruchi Gupta too followed the suit.

Earlier, the state Congress spokesperson KK Mishra had said the entire country knew that Scindias had not supported Rani Laxmibai during the first freedom struggle in 1857 rather they supported the British force. By visiting the memorial Jyotiraditya Scindia can't undo the sin committed by his ancestors.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 12:18 AM IST