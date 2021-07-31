Madhya Pradesh: Cong leader’s ‘nephew’ booked for raping girl

Bhopal: A Congress leader’s nephew was booked for rape in Itarsi of Hoshangabad district. A case under relevant sections of the IPC and SC/ST Atrocity Act was registered against him four days back, said police officials on Saturday. A manhunt has been launched to nab him

Mahila police station SHO Sulekha Nimoda informed Free Press that the accused and the victim were students of the same college in Hoshangabad. In her complaint, the victim said that she met accused Akchat Jaiswal in November 2020 and soon became friends.

On February 16, 2021, Akchat invited her for a lunch party in a hotel on the outskirts of Itarsi. She claimed that at the party accused offered her cold drink laced with intoxicants and when she fell unconscious, he raped her. After gaining consciousness, when the victim threatened to lodge a complaint, the accused promised to marry her. Later, he kept on exploiting her physically on the same pretext. In fact, on June 9, the two rented a house in Ayodhya Nagar and started living as a couple.

On July 16, Akchat left the house without informing her. When the girl called him up, he asked her not to go to the police and threatened her of dire consequences. Left with no other option, the girl filed the complaint.

The SHO said that a case was registered against Akchat Jaiswal, 21, under sections 376-2-M, 506 of the IPC and SC/ST Atrocity Act.

When the police reached accused’s house, family disowned Akchat. The family is a well known political family of Itarsi.