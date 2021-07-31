Bhopal: Congress attacks BJP on Sagar University controversy, says it is turning varsities into police state

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A day after webinar was cancelled in Dr Hari Singh Gour University, Sagar, on a letter sent by the Superintendent of Police cautioning the officials that cases will be filed under Section 505 of IPC, Congress has said that the BJP is turning universities into a police state.

Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta, who belongs to Sagar, said that BJP is turning universities into a police state. ìIt is a matter of shame that university has to cancel a programme organised in partnership with Montclair University, USA because of pressure from ABVP,î said Gupta, on Saturday.

"Goons of ABVP were recently caught teasing girls in Bhopal. Their brethren are deciding what to be taught and what not in Sagar Central University," he added.

Congress has demanded a high level inquiry into the incident as to why speakers of the webinar were termed anti-nationals and on what grounds were professors threatened to be booked under Section 505 IPC.

Gupta said that the student wing of Congress will start an agitation if the police do not apologise with the professors for threatening them to book under Section 505.

A two-day webinar scheduled on 30-31 July was cancelled after SP Sagar wrote to VC to book organisers under Section 505 of IPC if law and order situation deteriorates because of the event.