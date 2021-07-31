Madhya Pradesh: Class-6 student commits suicide after losing Rs 40,000 in online game

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.
The boy, identified as Krishna, has left a purported suicide note, which says that he was taking extreme step after losing money in an online game.
He was a class-6 student at Neev Academy in Chhatarpur. His father runs a pathology lab.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shashank Jain said that the teen left behind a suicide note. "In the note, the boy, who studied in a private school, sought apology from his mother and said that he is committing suicide due to depression. It mentioned that he had withdrawn Rs 40,000 from her UPI account and wasted the money on 'Free Fire' game," he
The minor took the extreme step when his mother, a nurse working with the state health department, had gone to the district hospital and his father was also not at home, police officials said.
After getting an alert on her phone about the financial transaction from her account, the boy's mother had called and scolded him for it. The boy then locked himself inside a room. After some time, his elder sister found that he was not opening the door and informed her parents about it, they said.
Later, when the door of the room was broken open, the boy was found hanging from the ceiling fan using a scarf, police said.
A similar incident had occurred in January this year at Dhana town of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh, in which a 12-year-old boy had hanged himself to death after his father took away his mobile phone due to his addiction to 'Free Fire' game.
(With input from PTI)
