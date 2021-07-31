Madhya Pradesh: Class-6 student commits suicide after losing Rs 40,000 in online game

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The boy, identified as Krishna, has left a purported suicide note, which says that he was taking extreme step after losing money in an online game.

He was a class-6 student at Neev Academy in Chhatarpur. His father runs a pathology lab.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shashank Jain said that the teen left behind a suicide note. "In the note, the boy, who studied in a private school, sought apology from his mother and said that he is committing suicide due to depression. It mentioned that he had withdrawn Rs 40,000 from her UPI account and wasted the money on 'Free Fire' game," he