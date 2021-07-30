Bhopal: No death due to O2 crisis in state, says minister

BHOPAL: After Union government’s letter to state governments asking for data on deaths due to oxygen shortage during second Covid wave, MP came out with brave face stating that no death was reported due to shortage of oxygen. In fact, Centre has written to States/UT seeking data on deaths due to oxygen shortage during second Covid wave. This data is likely to be presented in Parliament. State medical education minister Vishvas Sarang told Free Press said that no death has been reported due to shortage of oxygen in MP so far. The state government had submitted affidavit on May 10 in High Court in this regard.

This comes after much backlash from the Opposition parties, which hit out at the Centre over the claim that no deaths were caused due to lack of oxygen as had been reported by other states and UTs during second Covid wave. However, hospitals from across the country reported severe oxygen shortage for several days and private hospitals approached High Courts demanding a steady supply. Dr Shankul Dwivedi, IMA national joint-secretary (junior doctors’ network), said MP govt has hushed facts about deaths due to oxygen shortage in absence of proper data. It should come with facts and make preparations to control third wave accordingly. It is not justified to sideline the fact, which is open to public.