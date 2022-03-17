Madhya Pradesh: Communal tension and violence will not be tolerated, says CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday any kind of communal tension and violence will not be tolerated in the state. The police should remain in constant touch with general public through peace committees while activating and strengthening their intelligence system, as per official statement.

He said meetings of peace committees should be organised at the police station and district level as well as at the mohalla level.

The CM held a review meeting over law and order situation in the state at his residence.

Chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, additional chief secretary, Home Dr Rajesh Rajoura, director general of police Sudhir Saxena and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

The CM asked the officials to ensure that women, children, dalits, poor and everyone should feel safe and such a system is necessary.

“A campaign will be launched to identify illegal migrants from other countries in the state. Special precautions should be undertaken and there should be constant watch on social media in view of upcoming festivals including Holi”, said the CM to officials and added misleading information coming on social media should be refuted immediately.

CM said, “Maintaining law and order is the top priority of the state government. Prompt action has been taken in the crimes against women and children in the state. The state has to be made a model state in law and order.”

He said effective action should be continued in all the districts to control the mafia, goons, dacoits and naxalites.

As per officials, the CM received detailed information regarding four suspected terrorists caught from Aishbagh area of ??Bhopal.

He directed the officials for a detailed investigation on all aspects of this case.

He said before having tenants, the landlords must compulsorily get them checked and verified.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Bhagoria celebrated with great pomp in Manpur

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 11:24 PM IST