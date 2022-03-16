Madhya Pradesh: Bhagoria celebrated with great pomp in Manpur

Manpur (Mhow, Madhya Pradesh): The Bhagoria haat was celebrated here in Manpur village. Folk artists of Barwani, Alirajpur and Mandav, attired in their traditional costumes, sang Bhagoria songs to the tune of Mandal. The public present there also danced with the folk artists.

Chief guest SDM Akshat Jain said that I am originally a resident of Rajasthan and you have given me the opportunity to come to Bhagoria for the first time. It is a great pleasure to see that even today the age-old tradition of this festival is being nurtured by the tribal people.

Ramkaran Babar, former district panchayat president, special guest Radheshyam Yadav and other leaders were present.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 09:32 PM IST