Land prices to go up in Bhopal as administration mulls over hike in collector rate

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The rates of land in the state capital are likely to see a hike up to 20 per cent in the new collector property guidelines. The rates of over 300 locations are likely to be hiked by 5 per cent to 10 per cent, whereas over 15 locations may see prices climbing up to 20 per cent.

Besides, over 435 locations will be added to the existing list of areas under the purview of the department of registration and stamps. As many as 250 properties were registered on Tuesday in wake of the proposed price hike.

The evaluation committee members met on Wednesday to fix the proposed land rates in the state capital, as per officials.

This year property rates in the Mendora-Mendori area might also see an increase for the first time after 2015. Most of the property of this area is owned by politicians and top officials of the government. Notably, chief minister has instructed against effecting any increase in the collector’s guidelines unnecessarily.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Over 5 lakh women in villages to get new houses under Central scheme on March 28

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 08:42 PM IST