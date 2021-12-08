Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner reviews preparations for CM’s proposed visit on Friday

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner Mukesh Shukla, with inspector general of police Anil Sharma and other officials, inspected various places in the city on Wednesday for Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s proposed visit on Friday.

At the outset, the officials inspected the PTC ground where Chouhan will address a meeting and issued directives to the officials for making arrangements for the audience.

After that, all the officials reached the Lakha Banjara Lake which is being restored. Chouhan will inspect the work of the lake.

Shukla took feedback on the work of elevated corridor and other work and asked the officials to make arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit.

The officials also inspected the helipad being prepared at the police line. After that, a meeting was held in the office of the superintendent of police to discuss preparations for Chouhan’s visit.

The team of officials also inspected the roads leading to the helipad, PTC ground, the collectorate and Lakha Banjara Jheel.

