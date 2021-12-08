Madhya Pradesh: Sehore’s brave heart loses life while performing duty

Sehore/Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): The Sehore district lost a brave-heart in the helicopter crash that rattled the nation on Wednesday, official sources said.

The Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others including some officers and soldiers were on board the air force helicopter M-17 that crashed in Kunnur area in Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu because of foggy weather.

One of those on board the helicopter was 32-year-old Lance Nayak Jitendra Kumar Verma from Dhamanda village in Sehore.

Jitendra who joined the Indian Army in 2011 was the son of Shivraj and Dhapi Bai.

He was married in 2014 and had a one and a half years old son and a four years old daughter. Shivraj is a farmer.

As soon as the news of his death reached Dhamanda village a pall of gloom descended there.

The family members of Jitendra were so shocked that they could not even speak for a while.

The officials of the district administration confirmed the news of the death of Jitendra and said that his body would be brought to the village after a DNA test.

Superintendent of police Mayank Awasthi said that the bodies of those who lost their lives in the crash were mangled so much that it would be necessary to conduct a DNA test to identify those bodies.

With a lump in his voice Rajesh Verma, a close friend of Jitendra said that he was very brave and dutiful.

It was a big loss for him, Rajesh said, adding that he was proud of his friend who lost his life while serving the motherland.

On getting information, a large number of villagers rushed to the residence of Jitendra to condole with his family members.

Many of them were in tears. Several policemen also rushed to his residence to be with the bereaved family.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 10:56 PM IST