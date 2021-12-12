e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Govt unlikely to announce capital infusion for PSU banks in Budget 2022-23 India reports 7,774 new COVID-19 cases, 306 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 11:56 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner of Police holds first meeting with police officials

The meeting follows implementation of Bhopal and Indore police commissionerate system in the state.
Staff Reporter
File Photo |

File Photo |

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of Police (CP) Makrand Deouskar addressed the first meeting with incharge of police stations here on Sunday. He was the key speaker at four-day training of police officials that began here on Sunday. He said proceedings under Section 107/116 of IPC is like a departmental inquiry. “But in our case, it will be of an individual,” he added.

The meeting follows implementation of Bhopal and Indore police commissionerate system in the state. Though the police officials are aware of magisterial inquires and their procedure, several IPC sections were enforced on the orders of administrative officers in two cities earlier. Now, they will be enforced by police under the police commisisonerate system.

Speaking further, Deouskar said police will deal the mafia members with the help of district administration. “Our first priority is to control cybercrimes that include financial fraud,” he added. He appealed to local residents to share their experiences and help police overcome their shortcomings.

Former IAS JL Malpani, retired officials, district collector Avinsah Lavania, additional police commissioner Irshad Wali, deputy commissioners of police Ramji Shrivastava, Vijay Khatri, and other officers imparted training to police officials.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal shine in cross-country running contest Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal shine in cross-country running contest

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 11:56 PM IST
Advertisement