Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner Asks Officials To Suspend Warehouse Manager

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of Narmadapuram division Shriman Shukla has directed the officials to suspend the manager of cooperative society Pradeep Singh Rajput for procuring substandard Moong (green gram).

Shukla issued the order during an inspection of Raghuveer Warehouse in Dolaria on Thursday. He also inspected the procurement centres at Itarsi along with officers concerned.

A group of farmers complained against the surveyor of the procurement centre Ashish Raghuwanshi that he demanded a bribe for weighing crops. Shukla asked Markfed to register an FIR against Raghuwanshi.

Commissioner also asked the officials concerned to stop booking of slots for crop procurement. He asked the officials not to issue any acceptance letter and take action to blacklist the warehouse.

Afterwards, Shukla reviewed the progress of Moong procurement at Everest Ware House in Jamani village of Itarsi. He himself examined the quality of Moong opening the sacs. On finding poor quality of crops, he directed the officials to remove the surveyor and to stop booking of slots for procurement.

He also directed the manager of the society and the procurement centre in charge to buy Moong on prescribed norms. The procured substandard crop should be identified and upgraded, he said, adding that a report should be sent about it.

Shukla also inspected the procurement centre at Himadri Warehouse at Pawarkheda and Shivshanker Warehouse at Itarsi, there were no irregularities. The commissioner interacted with the farmers who came to the procurement centre to sell their produce.

When a farmer Ashish Rajput from Dolria informed the commissioner about not getting payment, he directed the officials to make payment to the farmer as early as possible. Shukla was accompanied by assistant commissioner GC dohar, joint commissioner (cooperative) Rakesh Pandey, deputy director of agriculture JR Hedau and other officials.

