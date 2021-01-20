Madhya Pradesh: Colleges reopen after 10 months in state, recommendation from District Crisis Management Committees awaited

BHOPAL: All government and private colleges reopened for students of all classes on Wednesday after 10 months. However, recommendation report from District Crisis Management Committees (DCMC) from most districts is awaited.

In Bhopal, collector Avinash Lavania released orders for opening of colleges for all classes on Wednesday morning. Sources in the higher education department said that recommendation from district crisis committees was not received though the state government had said that colleges will open from January 20 with full strength only after getting nod from DCMC.

Most districts haven’t held the meeting of DCMC this month in which decision on opening of colleges for classes was to be taken. Meeting of DCMC was important to assess the situation created by corona pandemic district-wise.

Slackness was also observed in colleges in Bhopal in implementation of corona guidelines. Staff members of some colleges complained that sanitisation of college was not done. Even sanitiser bottles were missing from important places. At some places, sanitiser bottles were found empty. In some colleges, thermal screening of students and staff was done while in others it didn’t happen.

On the other hand, colleges registered an average attendance of about 50%. Students from first year were present in larger numbers. Though colleges have been opened for all classes, written permission from parents is mandatory. Students are not allowed to perform group activities in colleges including sports, gym and assemblies. Libraries will be used to exchange books and will not be used as reading rooms.