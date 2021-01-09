Colleges under state public varsities may reopen with 50% attendance by Jan 20

With the coronavirus pandemic under control, the colleges coming under the jurisdiction of state public universities in Maharashtra are expected to reopen with 50 percent attendance by January 20. Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Saturday said the final decision will be taken after the CM Uddhav Thackeray’s consent.

Samant made this announcement during his web interaction with students, principals and professors on faculty recruitment, grievances of colleges and barriers in the admission process.

“The decision to restart colleges under state universities with 50 per cent students would be taken in consultation with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray by January 20,” said Samant.

He further stated that the government will take a final decision on reopening of colleges with 50 percent attendance after a review of the university hostels and prevailing local conditions pertaining to Covid 19 crisis.

Samant’s announcement is with regard to degree and technical colleges affiliated to 14 universities in Maharashtra. These colleges have been closed since March 2020 after the lockdown was announced. There are 4,346 affiliated colleges under 14 state public universities. This apart, there are 3,042 colleges comprising government (28), government-aided (1,177) and private unaided colleges (1,824) in the state.

As far as technical education is concerned, there are 1,552 colleges comprising government colleges (57), government-aided (47), university department (33) and private unaided (1,415). In case of art education, there are 213 colleges consisting of government (4), government-aided (31) and private unaided (178) institutions.

Samant said that all the courses of technical education have been extended till January 15. He said that the deadline for law admission has been extended for another two days till January 12.

Meanwhile, Samant announced that it has been decided to set up a 12-member committee under the chairmanship of senior musician Hridaynath Mangeshkar to set up an international standard music college in Mumbai.

He said that Yashwantrao Chavan Open University has decided to set up centres at district level and also in other states and in border areas. A state-of-the-art data centre has been set up at Gondwana University. He said the department has taken a decision to set up a model college in a remote area like Gadchiroli.