Madhya Pradesh: Collector, SP get eight kids admitted to school in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh has launched a campaign to send such children as have either left schools or failed to get admission for some reasons.

The voluntary organisations, working against child labour, have been asked to conduct a survey of those children and send them to school.

Collector Singh and superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh went to Sardar ward at Bangali colony in Narmadapuram.

Through the survey, both of them came to know that most of the children not going to school were living in that ward.

Both the collector and the SP interacted with the parents of those children and informed them about the importance of education.

They encouraged the parents to send their children to schools for a better future, because the government schools are as good as private ones.

The story did not end there. Both of them took eight children of the ward to government high school in Gwaltoli and got them admitted there.

They told the children to go to school continuously. The collector told the district project coordinator of the education centre to ensure that the children identified in the survey get admission and that they go to school daily.

District programme officer of Women and Child Welfare Department Lalit Dehria, member of Child Welfare Samiti Suman Singh and others were also present on the occasion.

