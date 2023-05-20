Madhya Pradesh: 35 PMAY recipients to face FIR for failure to start construction work in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): About 35 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) from Sendhwa in Barwani district may soon face an FIR for their failure to start construction work even after receiving the payment.

According to information, Sendhwa municipality has submitted an application to the local police for action against these 35 recipients.

As per information, 3,611 persons were given the benefit under the PMAY in seven phases. 103 people were repeatedly asked by the municipality to start the construction work soon after receiving the first instalment of the housing scheme.

In the notice, the municipality asked the beneficiaries to surrender the amount to municipality account if they were unable to start the construction work.

Chief Municipality Officer (CMO) Kamlesh Patidar said that 103 beneficiaries under PAMY were repeatedly given notices for not starting the construction work even after receiving the first instalment.

Patidar added that the scheme was getting affected as some beneficiaries were not paying attention to it.

CMO said that after the final notice served in March this year, a case was made against 38 beneficiaries and handed over to the police. A letter regarding the registration of FIR was also given.

After this, 12 beneficiaries surrendered their amounts to the municipality, or some started construction work. Besides, 17 beneficiaries submitted an application to the municipality, requesting to surrender the amount.

PMAY at a glance

A total of 3611 beneficiaries have been given the benefit of the housing scheme by the municipality in seven phases so far. 2925 houses are being built and handed over to the beneficiaries. The construction work for 583 beneficiaries is in progress.

The municipality has decided to take action against 103 people for not starting the construction despite getting the amount of the first installment. Which 12 people surrendered their amount and 17 beneficiaries asked for time to cylinder the case.

Municipality president appeal

Sendhwa municipality president Basantibai Yadav appealed to beneficiaries to avail the benefit of the scheme and fulfil their dreams of their own home under the scheme. He asked people to start construction to avoid any legal action against them.