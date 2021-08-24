Madhya Pradesh: Collector orders inquiry into wheat procurement irregularities

Rehti (Madhya Pradesh): The collector has ordered an inquiry into the irregularities of wheat procurement made through Rukmni Ware House in Rehti-Kothra.

The officials have, however, barely made any efforts to probe the incident, sources in the collectorate said.

As the issue has gone public the officers begun to blame one another for the delay in conducting the probe ordered by the collector, sources said.

Official records said that the warehouse concerned had procured a huge amount of wheat from 800 farmers.

The farmers alleged that the officials of the warehouse had committed irregularities in weighing the produce.

After the issue stole the newspaper headlines, the collector ordered an inquiry into the irregularities, the officials further said.

The sources in the collectorate further said that the officials did not conduct an inquiry into the case.

Cooperative Societies procure wheat through the Civil Supplies Corporation, sources said.

District manager of the Civic Supplies Corporation, S Salman, said that the collector had ordered an inquiry into the irregularities and that a report would be prepared and handed over to him.

The issue is between the cooperative society and the Warehousing Corporation and he did not get any instruction for holding any inquiry, Salman said.

In charge and district manager of the MP Warehousing Corporation, Ranu Mansoori, said that the regional manager had written a letter to the district manager of the Civil Supplies Corporation about the irregularities in wheat procurement.

An inquiry into it would be conducted, Mansoori said.

Administrator of the Chakldi Cooperative Society, Umesh Mishra said that the collector had ordered an inquiry into the case and the administrator and the branch manager would probe into it.

