Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 09:59 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Man jumps into river, SDRF team, cops searching for body

On getting information, a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot, but they could not fish out the body of the man.
FP News Service
Representative Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A man jumped into a river on Monday when he was returning from in-laws’ house with his wife and children, the police said.

The police further said that Deepak Meena, a resident of Peelukhedi, was returning home from Narsinghgarh with his wife Mamata and two children on a bike.

No sooner had Deepak reached the bridge over the Parvati River near Kurawar police station than he stopped his bike and jumped into the river.

In charge of Shyampur police station RS Yadav said that as soon as the police got the information about the incident, the police and a team of the disaster management rushed to the spot and began to find out the body of the man.

Local divers and members of the SDRF team are still searching for the body, the police added.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 09:59 PM IST
