Madhya Pradesh: Collector hears 62 plaints, works out several on spot in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh solved several problems during the weekly public hearing on Tuesday. Singh along with other officers heard more than 62 complaints.

Chief executive officer of district Panchayat SS Rawat, joint collector Vandana Jat, newly appointed deputy collector Sampada Gurjar and officials of various departments were present at the meeting.

A resident of Dolria, Pooja Gaur, complained to the collector that the sub-divisional magistrate had not given her the copy of her appeal. The collector assured her that the issue would be solved by 4pm on Tuesday. Similarly, there were many applicants from different parts of the district, and the collector assured them of solving those problems by 4pm on Tuesday.

A resident of Kodapadrai village Patiram complained that Patwari had not completed her land records.

On the complaint of the villager, the collector asked the official concerned to take action after inquiring into the case and it was done.

In the same way, a resident of Basniyakir village in Seoni Malwa, Bharat Singh, filed a complaint that he should get the possession of land.

On the grounds of his complaint, the collector asked the Nayab Tehsilder of Seoni Malwa to inquire into the case, and it was found that crops were grown on the land of Bharat Singh. The crops were cut, and the villager was assured that he would soon get back his land.

A resident of Itarsi Munnalal Mehra complained that although his name was name on the list of beneficiaries of PM’s housing scheme, he did not get the benefits.

Chief municipal officer (CMO) of Itarsi inquired into the case. He said that the applicant had not submitted the registration papers of land and other documents.

Once the villager submits all the documents, he will get the benefits of the scheme, CMO said.