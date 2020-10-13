Madhya Pradesh: Co-op society ex-manager booked for Rs 1.28 crore fraud in Morena

Economic Offences Wing has registered a case against the then branch manager of cooperative society of Tareni of district Morena for siphoning off Rs 1.28 crore from the farmers’ accounts.

The EOW took almost more than 7 years to register the case of fraud against the former branch manager Brij Mohan Bhadoria. The fraud was committed between 2000 and 2010 and the matter was reported to EOW on March 15, 2013.

The financial irregularities were committed on pretext of loan distributions. In the preliminary investigation, it came to fore that Bhadoria had withdrawn the amount in the names of cooperative society members. The then branch manager prepared fake cheques forging signatures and also hot fake affidavit and other documents required for loan. Initially it was reported that Bhadoria had ripped off the amount of Rs 1,94,44,321, but later it came to fore that around Rs 1.28 crore was siphoned off . A case has been registered against the ex-manager under section 420,409,467,468,471 of IPC and other sections of the Corruption Act.