Madhya Pradesh: Auto driver thrashed brutally with iron rods for hitting scooter, two arrested

BHOPAL: The Jabalpur police arrested the two accused out of four for allegedly assaulting an auto rikshaw driver on Tuesday. After the arrest the police took out the foot march of the accused and were asked to recite ‘Apraadh Karna Pap Hai, Police Hari Baap Hai’ while marching.

On the two absconding accused Abhishek Dubey and Chandan Singh, the police have announced the reward of Rs 10,000 each.

The SP Jabalpur Siddharth Bahuguna informed that a video went viral on social media in which, Abhishek Dubey, Chandan Singh, Akshay Shivhare and Manoj Dubey were seen allegedly beating up autorickshaw driver Ajit Vishwakarma, leaving him seriously injured.

The incident occurred under the Adhartal police station on Sunday at around 4.15 pm.

The police have arrested two assailants on Tuesday, on the basis of the video, and a case of attempt to murder was registered against the four accused of the incident.

Whereas another case was also registered against the auto rikshaw driver Ajit Vishwakarma for careless driving.

Earlier on Sunday in street brutality, a video showing four men thrashing up an autorickshaw publicly had surfaced on social media.