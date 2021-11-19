Madhya Pradesh: CM to attend event, hand over land lease rights to forest dwellers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The concluding programme of Janjatiya Gaurav week that began with a tribal convention addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on November 15 will be held in Ramnagar in tribal predominant Mandla district on November 22.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hand over land lease rights to forest dwellers. He will also flag off 25 vehicles under Ration Aapke Gram scheme.

“Tribals will be given community forest rights under Forest Rights Act at the concluding function of Janjatiya Gaurav Saptah to be organised in Mandla. Along with this, the right to live in the forests will also be provided under the lease distribution and Forest Rights Act,” a press release stated on Friday.

Addressing a virtual meeting from his residence, Chouhan said, “Speedy implementation of schemes made by the state government and distribution of benefits is being ensured. Janjatiya Gaurav Saptah is a campaign to raise awareness among tribals and transform their lives. Therefore, the tribal brothers and sisters should come in maximum number for discussions in the programme organised in Mandla,” Chouhan said.

Tribals like Gond, Baiga will take part in the programme, which will include an exhibition based on tribal life culture, display of kodo-kutki products by women self-help groups under One District - One Product scheme, Gondi paintings and works of art by local artists.

Besides, Chouhan will also perform bhumi pujan for development works worth Rs 318 crore and dedicate works worth Rs 26 crore. Along with this, distribution of lease rights documents to 148 Baiga families of 6 villages and distribution of community forest rights letters covering 11,310 hectares of land to 123 villages will take place.

The chief minister will distribute loans worth Rs 10 crore to tribal women self-help groups and bamboo saplings to 5,000 tribal families. He will launch a comprehensive scheme, Basic Amenity Inclusion by Government Agency, for Baiga families of Mandla district by conducting their door-to-door survey.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 11:45 PM IST