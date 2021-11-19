Madhya Pradesh: Girlfriend calls Dial 100 seeking help to reconnect her to her boyfriend

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): In a strange case came to the fore in the district where a girl approached police complaining that her boyfriend is not talking to her.

The Chhindwara police called both of them at midnight, reconciled them, and got them married.

CSP Motilal Kushwaha said that a girl from Chhindwara was having a love affair with a boy from Sarani.

On the day of the boy's birthday, the girl, due to some reasons, could not speak to the boy.

This sparked fight between them and the boy stopped talking to the girl.

The girl made several attempts to reach the boy but failed.

Clueless about what to do next, the girl called Dial 100 and asked the police to get her to talk to her boyfriend.

After the complaint of the girl who also reached the police seeking help, the police also took the matter seriously and called the boy to the police station.

After a session of counseling, the police reconciled them and advised them to get married. The family members also agreed and the couple took wedding wows in Arya Samaj Mandir.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 02:48 PM IST