Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Tomar; seeks more urea, procurement under PSS

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday called on Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and sought higher allocation of urea fertiliser for forthcoming kharif season and procurement of rabi crops like mustard and chana under a central scheme PSS.

The chief minister also mentioned that the state is expecting a bumper production of wheat, mustard seed and pulses, especially chana and masoor, grown during the rabi season.

He also demanded the central government to extend a scheme, under which 80 per cent funds are provided to farmers for procurement of farm machines to manage stubble, to Madhya Pradesh as well.