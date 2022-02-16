Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches 3 employment schemes for SC on Sant Ravidas Jayanti

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched three employment schemes for Scheduled Castes and said Global Skills Park in Bhopal would be named after Sant Ravidas. He also announced construction of Ravidas community halls in all the scheduled castes dominated areas in the state.

Chouhan’s announcement came on Ravidas Jayanti on Wednesday while addressing people from his residence.

The employment schemes he announced include Sant Ravidas Swarozgar Yojana, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Aarthik Kalyan Yojana and Mukhyamantri Anusuchit Jati Vishesh Pariyojana Vitta Poshan Yojana. Chouhan said that he was not physically present at the temple due to corona but the elected representatives were attending the events in all the districts.

In his speech he said, “Sant Ravidas established the importance of labour and the spirit of equality. At the Global Skills Park, youth will become self-reliant as they get trained. Labour will be worshipped at the park just like Ravidas did. Youths will get employment with their sharpened skills. Naming this park after Sant Ravidas would be a real tribute to him.”

Sant Ravidas community buildings will be constructed in scheduled caste dominated areas in every district of the state to facilitate organizing public events, he further said.

“Sant Ravidas never let anyone return hungry from his door. The state government is also trying to provide food to the poor through Deendayal Rasoi. The activities of Deendayal Rasoi would be expanded in the state,” he added.

Chouhan said that the government will pay the fees of the students from the poor families if they get admission at IIM, engineering, medical and higher educational institutions and foreign universities. He told about three students each from Ujjain, Bhopal and Mhow, who are studying at foreign universities on the government’s expense.

A programme organised on Sant Ravidas Jayanti in Bhopal on Wednesday | FP

A programme organised on Sant Ravidas Jayanti in Bhopal on Wednesday | FP

Advertisement

Youths will get proper training to prepare them for admission in army and police too, he added.

Chouhan said that he was not physically present at the temple due to corona but the elected representatives were attending the events in all the districts.

-Sant Ravidas Swarozgar Yojana : Loan assistance from Rs 1 lakh to 50 lakh will be provided to the scheduled caste youth for setting up a manufacturing unit with interest subsidy at the rate of 5%. Similarly, for service sector and retail trade, there will be a provision of loan from Rs 1 lakh to 25 lakh in the scheme.

-Mukhyamantri Anusuchit Jati Vishesh Pariyojana Vitta Poshan Yojana: A grant of up to Rs 2 crore will be given to the youths for self-employment, skill up-gradation, promotion and innovation.

- Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Aarthik Kalyan Yojana loans up to Rs 1 lakh will be provided to the beneficiaries who have pre-established micro, small and medium scale industries for low cost equipment.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh board exams to begin on February 17, 18 lakh students to appear

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 10:50 PM IST