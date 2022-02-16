Madhya Pradesh board exams to begin on February 17, 18 lakh students to appear

BHOPAL: About 18 lakh students will appear for class XII, X board examinations to be conducted by MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) in the state. The Board has set up 7,000 centres for the examinations, as per the board office.

The MPBSE is holding the examinations after a gap of one year. Last year, the exams could not be held because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the students were given general promotion.

The class XII examinations will be conducted from February 17 to March 12. The class X examinations will be held from February 18 to March 10. The number of students who will appear in the High School and Higher Secondary exams will be 10.66 lakh and 7.14 lakh respectively.

In Bhopal, 24,762 students will appear for higher secondary exams and 31,538 students for high school examinations at 104 centres, said district education officer, Nitin Saxena.

The examinations will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. All the students will be subjected to thermal screening before entering examination centres. Hence, they are required to reach centres at 8.30 am.

The examinees will be required to wear face masks covering their mouth and nose and also carry a bottle of sanitiser with them besides drinking water bottle. The examinations will be held on scheduled dates even if the government announces any public or local holiday, the Board said. No examinee will be allowed to enter the examination hall after 9.45 am. Answer sheets will be handed over to the students at 9.50 am and question papers at 9.55 am.

The Board has requested parents to ensure that their wards appearing in the examinations do not have Covid-19 related symptoms.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 08:04 PM IST