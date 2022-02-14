Students demand Internal Assessment Exam over Offline board exam

The board exams for classes 10th and 12th are scheduled for the next month. Meanwhile, the class 12th practical exams in Maharashtra have begun today, February 14, 2022. Students are expressing their dissatisfaction through social media and demanding internal assessment for all.



Saurab Saha, a student activist wrote in his tweet, "Board Aspirants demanding for #InternalAssesmentForAll. It's the behest of lakhs of Aspirants. Don't let their career be degraded in this manner. It's our meek plea to authorities to consider the request.



Students are concerned about the offline exams because their studies have been conducted entirely online for the past two years, and they have no proper experience writing a subjective paper. A student, Shriya Mushrif tweets "We are really not prepared for offline exam. For this exam we need a proper guidance which we didn't got, we are not confident to give the exam, we are also scared of corona."



Also from over fifteen states, students have appealed to The Supreme Court for an alternative assessment method for the upcoming board exams for grades 10 and 12, rather than the physical exam proposed by various State boards, the Central Bureau of Secondary Education (CBSE), and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE).

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:38 PM IST