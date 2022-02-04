Maharashtra: SCERT releases subject-wise practice papers for 10th and 12th board exams

As Maharashtra board exams for class 12th and class 10th are scheduled in the month of March-April, the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) has prepared subject-wise practice papers for students.



These practice papers are available on the official website- www.maa.ac.in for students.





"The practice paper sets are prepared for the purpose of helping students practice each subject before exam, for self-study and to increase their confidence before exam, "said M. Devendar Singh, Director of State Council for Educational Research and Training, Maharashtra.





Class 10th board exams are scheduled between March 15, 2022, to April 4, 2022, wheras, class 12th board exams will be conducted from March 4, 2022, to March 14, 2022. The exams will be held in offline mode only.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 11:32 PM IST