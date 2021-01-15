Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan donates Rs 1 lakh for Ayodhya Ram temple construction

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has donated Rs. 1 lakh for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The campaign for Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra started on Friday in Madhya Pradesh.

Coordinator of campaign and National organizational secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Vinayak Rao Deshmukh met the CM along with a delegation at his official residence. The Chief Minister handed over a cheque for the same amount.

The delegation then met member of Lok Sabha from Bhopal, Pragya Singh. She donated Rs 1.11 lakh from her salary and Rs 11.11 lakh from Bharat Bhakti Akhada. She is the founder of the akhada.

Later, the campaigners will meet several prominent people from Bhopal and visit localities to collect donations for the Ram temple.