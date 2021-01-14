Nagpur: Maharashtra guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari to attend Ram temple fund collection campaign event

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will attend a programme on January 15 in Nagpur where the Vidarbha office of the Ram temple trust will launch its campaign for collecting funds for the upcoming temple in Ayodhya, event organisers said on Wednesday.
The programme has been organised by the Vidarbha office of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, set up by the Centre for the construction and management of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Koshyari will attend the inauguration of the Vidarbha Prant Donation' campaign, a functionary said.
Prachar Prasar Pramukh of Nidhi Samparpan Abhiyan (Nagpur) Niranjan Risaldar, in a press release, said the fund collection campaign will be launched in the presence of the governor and Hindu Dharm Acharya Sabha president Swami Avadheshnand Giri Maharaj.
On January 15, the trust is starting a month-long mass contact and contribution campaign across the country for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
After a protracted legal tussle, the Supreme Court had on November 9, 2019, ruled in favour of the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.
The mosque in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992, by 'kar sevaks' who claimed that an ancient Ram temple stood at the same site.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony to begin the construction of the Ram temple on August 5.
