Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces Rs 1L ex gratia to bereaved kin of people dead of covid

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan announced Rs 1 lakh ex gratia to bereaved families of persons died of coronavirus. With this CM announcement, Madhya Pradesh has become first state in country to have such provision of ex gratia for Covid deaths.

Earlier, the CM had come to the aid of kids who have become orphans or lost either of their parents/guardians due to the Covid pandemic.

The CM had stated, all such children, whoíve lost their parents/either of parents/guardians due to the viral infection, are the responsibility of the state. All such children/families will get Rs 5,000 as monthly pension. Not only will Rs 5,000 monthly pension will be given to the children/families, but the state will ensure their free education. Even if these kids and their kin are not eligible for free ration, they will get free ration.