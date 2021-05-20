Bhopal: Covid Mafia has come up in state, says Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: MPCC president Kamal Nath has said that in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, a new gang, called ëCovid Mafiaí, has come up.

He has said the gang is involved in black marketing of beds, injections and life-saving drugs.

People associated with the BJP are involved the black marketing of drugs and injections, as their names are cropping up daily, he has alleged.

He has appealed to party legislators to serve people the way they have been doing so in the time of corona pandemic.

At a virtual meeting of the party legislators on Thursday, Nath said the virus took a new form called black fungus which had infected many people, so it had not yet died.