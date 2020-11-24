Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj, Chief secretary hold meeting on Forests in Bandhavgarh

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who has returned to power with full majority after the by-elections has begun to do something new daily.

He held the review meeting of the forest department in Bandhavgarh on Tuesday. He is going to take part in the events in Umaria district on Wednesday.

Chouhan discussed about how to generate jobs through forests. He also discussed about how to raise revenue and how to create employment through forest tourism.

Day-night tiger safari will soon begin in the national parks in the state. Hot balloon event will be held to attract tourists.

As part of ‘Buffer Mein Safar’ scheme, new tourist zones will be created.

Discussion was held to launch camping and tracking, and there was an agreement on it.

Chouhan also directed the officials to encourage agro forestry. It will be done through Agriculture Department and Forest Department, that the farmers may increase income by planting bamboo saplings.

The Forest Department gave a presentation for privatisation of disturbed forests.

Nonetheless, Chouhan told them not to privatise forests in those places where woods are affected.

He directed the officials to take a joint decision on it. New act on planting of saplings was also discussed at the meeting.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to encourage forest management through the Gram Van Samitis.

Chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains was also present at the meeting.