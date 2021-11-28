Madhya Pradesh: CM reviews fertiliser availability, distribution

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday asked officials to ensure easy availability of fertilisers to the farmers in the state.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya has issued directives to maintain supply of fertilisers and appreciated the arrangements made in Madhya Pradesh.

Cooperatives Minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Manish Rastogi and other senior officers were present at the meeting. Principal Secretary Ajit Kesari gave information about the availability and distribution system of fertilisers in the state.

The chief minister also sought information about power distribution at his residence on Sunday. Principal Secretary, energy, Sanjay Dubey gave details of arrangements made for smooth supply.

The shortage of fertiliser has occurred in several districts. Initially, shortage was reported in Gwalior, Chambal divisions and Bundelkhand regions but other districts complained about the shortage later. Ashoknagar district witnessed protests by farmers after spending long hours in queues outside fertiliser distribution shops.

Besides, police in Kailaras in Morena district resorted to lathi charge after farmers were seen jostling in a long queue outside a cooperatives society that created a stampede-like situation. Videos of lathicharge from Morena, which Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar represents, went viral on social media.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Vikrant Bhuria gets warning to improve results within two months

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 08:58 PM IST