Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah; Discuss River-Linking Projects For State | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament House here on Tuesday.

"Today I had a courtesy meeting with the Honorable Union Minister of Home and Cooperation, Shri @AmitShah ji at Parliament House, New Delhi," Mohan Yadav said on X.

This is his second meeting with Amit Shah in a week. On June 20, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in New Delhi.

After the meeting with the Prime Minister, an official press release said that the Chief Minister briefed Modi on the progress of the two river-linking projects being undertaken in the state currently.

He invited Modi to lay the foundation for the Ken-Betwa River linking project.

The state government is also undertaking a project to link the rivers of Parvati, Kalisingh and Chambal in the state.

This apart, the chief minister has apprised the PM of the implementation of various welfare schemes in the state, the press release said.

Meanwhile, Mohan Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting at Mantralaya on Tuesday, and the council of ministers approved various decisions for the welfare of the public and the state.

CM Yadav told ANI, "A lot of decisions were taken in the cabinet meeting today that would have a long-term effect on the state. Spouses of the martyrs in different security forces used to get Rs 1 crore from the state government. Today in the cabinet meeting, we have decided to divide that amount equally between the spouse and the parents to avoid any family issues." Before the beginning of the cabinet meeting, the chief minister and the council of ministers recalled the 21-month period of emergency that was implemented in the country on June 25, 1975 and condemned it.

After the meeting, state cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya further briefed the media about the cabinet decisions.

"In the beginning of the cabinet, CM Mohan Yadav condemned the Emergency period. Due to the Emergency, the lives of many people were ruined. Family members went to jail, businesses were ruined, deaths occurred in the family and people could not even be able to attend the last rites. In such a situation, the Chief Minister has expressed sympathy towards all of them and condemned those who imposed the Emergency," Vijayvargiya said. (ANI)