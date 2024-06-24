 Madhya Pradesh: Indoor Stadium Construction In Limbo On Mandleshwar Government School Grounds
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Indoor Stadium Construction In Limbo On Mandleshwar Government School Grounds

Madhya Pradesh: Indoor Stadium Construction In Limbo On Mandleshwar Government School Grounds

The bhoomi pujan ceremony, scheduled for March, was cancelled after Meo received complaints from locals about the stadium's location. Despite two months having passed, the ceremony has not been rescheduled and construction work has not begun.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
Site where stadium was about to be built |

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The construction of an indoor stadium on the Mandleshwar government school grounds, worth approximately Rs 80 lakh, has been put on hold due to objections raised by MLA Rajkumar Meo.

The bhoomi pujan ceremony, scheduled for March, was cancelled after Meo received complaints from locals about the stadium's location. Despite two months having passed, the ceremony has not been rescheduled and construction work has not begun.

Read Also
'Tankwah Kha Raha Hai Tax Payer Ke Paison Pe': X User TROLLS Harbhajan Singh, Here's How AAP MP...
article-image

Meo has directed the chief municipal officer (CMO), Shivji Arya, to explore alternative locations for the stadium. The CMO confirmed that the tender process was completed in March, but Meo's objections have stalled the project. Arya stated that efforts are being made to resolve the issue and other locations have been identified, but the MLA's approval is pending.

Meo explained that locals were concerned about the stadium reducing the playground's size. He instructed the CMO to discuss the issue comprehensively and identify alternative sites before construction.

Notably, this is not the first time Meo has raised objections, having previously delayed the construction of toilets, pitching walls and ghats at Narmada Ghat for two months.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Indoor Stadium Construction In Limbo On Mandleshwar Government School Grounds

Madhya Pradesh: Indoor Stadium Construction In Limbo On Mandleshwar Government School Grounds

Totka Triumphs: Sardarpur's Ancestral Ritual Brings Rain, Uniting Villagers In Joy

Totka Triumphs: Sardarpur's Ancestral Ritual Brings Rain, Uniting Villagers In Joy

Pipeline Peril: Leakage Threat To Indore's Water & Farmers' Crops As Narmada Water Supply Line Faces...

Pipeline Peril: Leakage Threat To Indore's Water & Farmers' Crops As Narmada Water Supply Line Faces...

Disaster Averted: Roof Collapse At Govt School In MP Triggers Panic, No Casualties Reported

Disaster Averted: Roof Collapse At Govt School In MP Triggers Panic, No Casualties Reported

MP Shocker: Jilted Lover Shoots Ex-Girlfriend Dead On Her Wedding Day

MP Shocker: Jilted Lover Shoots Ex-Girlfriend Dead On Her Wedding Day