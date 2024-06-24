Madhya Pradesh: Indoor Stadium Construction In Limbo On Mandleshwar Government School Grounds

Site where stadium was about to be built |

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The construction of an indoor stadium on the Mandleshwar government school grounds, worth approximately Rs 80 lakh, has been put on hold due to objections raised by MLA Rajkumar Meo.

The bhoomi pujan ceremony, scheduled for March, was cancelled after Meo received complaints from locals about the stadium's location. Despite two months having passed, the ceremony has not been rescheduled and construction work has not begun.

Meo has directed the chief municipal officer (CMO), Shivji Arya, to explore alternative locations for the stadium. The CMO confirmed that the tender process was completed in March, but Meo's objections have stalled the project. Arya stated that efforts are being made to resolve the issue and other locations have been identified, but the MLA's approval is pending.

Meo explained that locals were concerned about the stadium reducing the playground's size. He instructed the CMO to discuss the issue comprehensively and identify alternative sites before construction.

Notably, this is not the first time Meo has raised objections, having previously delayed the construction of toilets, pitching walls and ghats at Narmada Ghat for two months.