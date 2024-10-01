Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Meets Congress MLAs; Opposition Raises Concerns On 'Rising Atrocities' Against Women, Children (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition of Madhya Pradesh Umang Singhar and Congress MLAs called on Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at CM residence in Bhopal on Tuesday and held discussions on various state and regional issues with an aim for the overall development of the state.

After the meeting, CM Yadav told ANI, "Today, the Leader of Opposition of Madhya Pradesh and the Congress MLAs reached the CM's office. We discussed various issues of the state. A positive opposition is very important for the development of the state. Various works done by the state government were discussed. We have already instructed district collectors for survey of crop damage, enhancing the facilities of Gaushalas. Municipal corporations should build cow shelters." "Efforts are being made to make Madhya Pradesh the best state in milk production. We have also constituted a state delimitation commission under which boundaries of district, division, tehsil will be formed in future. We will also take suggestions so that the problems faced by local people can be resolved," the CM said.

"They were apprised of various development works done by the state government. All the MLAs be it Congress or BJP should make Vision documents of their respective assembly constituencies. We will help equally to all the MLAs. We want to take MP forward under the leadership of PM Modi and we will double the economy of the state within five years. We are putting efforts to make MP the top state in development in the country," he further said.

"Congress MLAs have also assured the government that they will also contribute to the development of the state. The MP government welcomes the positive suggestions from everyone and we wanted to move with a positive note. We all will keep our point within our party limits but in terms of development the state government wants to move forward with everyone. It is our policy as well as the guidance of PM Modi," CM Yadav added.

Incompetent officers should be line attached immediately: LoP

Meanwhile, LoP Singhar told ANI, "There were various important issues of the states such as the law and order situation getting worse and atrocities happening with dalit, tribal, and women. On these issues, we told CM that Congress party and its MLAs are serious on these issues and he should take immediate action in such matters. Those officers who are incompetent should be line attached immediately. Also, he should ensure action to control such incidents." The opposition also reminded the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of its electoral promise during assembly polls to procure wheat at Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2700 a quintal and paddy at Rs 3100 a quintal.

"We further put our demand that an immediate survey should be conducted for the damage of Soybean and Maize crops and compensation should be given to farmers. Along with this, the MSP of Soybean crop should be made Rs 6000 a quintal. Besides, we requested the CM that all the MLAs are a public elected representative and they should be given equal amounts for the development of their respective areas without any partiality," Singhar said.

CM Yadav has assured them to resolve the said issues in the next seven days, the Congress leader added.