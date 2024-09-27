 MP Secures ₹23,000 Crore Investment Proposals At Sagar Conclave; Over 27,000 Jobs Expected
A steel plant will be set up in Niwari at a cost of Rs 3,200 crore and Sagar developed into silver cluster says CM Mohan Yadav

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 11:56 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has received investment proposals worth Rs 23,000 crore at the Regional Industries Conclave (RIC) in Sagar on Friday. More than 27,000 youths will get jobs in these industries. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav shared the information with journalists after the conclave.

Letters of intent have been handed over to 96 industrial units. The government will allot 240 acres to these industries. Yadav said Sagar would be developed into a silver cluster and Khajuraho into a film city. The Chief Minister also announced that an airport would be set up in Sagar. A data centre, to be established in Sagar at a cost of Rs 1,700 crore, will provide jobs to 1,000 youths.

At the RIC, it was announced that a big investment would be made Niwari. Pacific Meta Steel will set up a plant at a cost of Rs 3,200 crore in Niwar. Sunil Bansal of the Bansal Group announced that his group would invest Rs 1,350 crore in medical, hotel and energy sectors. Bansal also said that four super specialty hospitals would be set up in the state.

Yadav said the Ken-Betwa project would help the farmers to irrigate over 2.50 lakh hectares in Bundelkhand. The project will change the landscape of the region, he said. Yadav virtually laid the foundation of the regional office of MP Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) and inaugurated an office of the corporation in Tamil Nadu.

