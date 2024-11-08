Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Blames Congress For Partition, Says 'It's Actions Affected India Deeply'

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav sharply criticised Congress, holding it accountable for India’s partition and accusing the party of causing numerous ongoing challenges in the country.

He claimed Congress permitted the division of India during British rule, leaving a lasting impact of communal tensions in states under its control.

CM Yadav went on to say that Congress has historically created divides along religious lines, which, he argued, has added to the country's economic troubles. He remarked, “Congress’s past poor governance has affected the nation deeply,” adding that the party cannot shake off the consequences of its past actions.

Further criticising Congress, CM Yadav accused it of supporting illegal immigrants, alleging the party’s silence on issues in Bangladesh is motivated by fear of losing votes. “Congress harbors infiltrators from Bangladesh and Pakistan but unfairly points fingers at Hindus,” he claimed.

Besides, CM Yadav expressed hope for a “double engine” BJP government in Jharkhand, saying that development would advance more rapidly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He pointed to Jharkhand’s rich mining resources, suggesting that BJP leadership at both the center and state levels could unlock new growth.

Meanwhile, state Congress Chief Jitu Patwari fired back, demanding the BJP fulfill its promises from the 2023 state assembly elections. Patwari highlighted the BJP’s unfulfilled pledge of monthly support under the Ladli Behna scheme and higher crop prices for farmers.

Patwari also claimed that BJP had cut welfare and educational programs for the poor, noting financial difficulties across 33 state departments. He questioned the BJP’s “Modi guarantee” from the last election, accusing the party of misleading voters with promises that remain unfulfilled.