Madhya Pradesh: CM announces financial aid to kin of Neemuch incident victim

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced support and financial aid for the family of Kanhiya Bhil who was killed after being accused of theft at Neemuch district.

"We have already suspended the police right after the tragic incident took place and after proper supervision, we have also decided to remove the SP from his post," Chouhan told reporters.

He also said that strict actions will be taken as the investigations will move forward.

"The government will take responsibility of Kanhiya Bhil's son Durga Sankar's education and upbringing and will also help his two brothers to build their houses and provide them with 2 lakh rupees", he said.

The victim, Kanhiya Bhil was a 40-year-old tribal man who died on August 28 after being allegedly thrashed on suspicion of theft and was dragged after being tied to a van.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 04:08 PM IST