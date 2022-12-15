Madhya Pradesh: Cleanliness Nodal officer chairs meeting to discard sale of Single-use plastics in Sagar

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Cleanliness Nodal officer of Bina town of Sagar, Shikha Dixit, chaired a meeting with the wholesalers indulging in sale of Single-use plastic disposable items, at the Bina municipality office on Thursday.

The meeting was aimed at warning such wholesalers about the sale of sale of Single-use plastic disposable items.

Addressing the wholesalers in the meeting, Nodal officer Dixit said that since July 1, 2022, the Indian government has instructed to discard Single-use plastic items completely. She added that several people were also penalized for indulging in sale of Single-use plastic items.

She then pointed out the conduct of the wholesalers present in the meeting and issued a final warning to all of them to refrain from selling Single-use plastic disposable items. In cases the instructions are not adhered to, a case of the wholesaler shall be prepared and sent to the Pollution Control Board (PCB), which will initiate strict action against the wholesaler concerned.

Thereafter, she advised all the wholesalers to sell goods made of wood, paper or leaves. Municipality official Digvijay Thakur, Sumit Singh as well as other officials were also present in the meeting, who also explained about the same to the wholesalers.

