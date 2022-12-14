Madhya Pradesh: Civic body head asks officials to get ready for making bonfires in Sagar

Representative Image | ANI

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Winter has begun to take the state into its grip. To beat the cold the Municipal Corporation has identified 20 areas in the city where bonfires will be arranged for the poor.

Commissioner of the civic body Chandrashekhar Shukla has issued instructions for identifying those places for bonfires.

The places which have been chosen for the purpose are Tili Rain Basera, bus stand Rain Basera, TileeBariyaTigadda, Teenbatti, Radha Talkies Trisection, Lachchu Square, Katraward Masjid, Gopalganj, Sansad Niwas Trisection, Gupalganjmayor residence, district Panchayat Square, Vijay Talkies Square, Motinagar Square, railway station number 1 and number 2, Rahatgarh bus stand, ChakraghatFarse, Sarafa Trisection, BMC Agam Petrol Pump Square and Civil Lines Square.

Residents urged to make city number 1 in cleanliness

Chairman of the Municipal Corporation’s health committee Shailesh Keshwarni appealed to citizens to keep the city clean, so that it might get the first position in terms of cleanliness.

He urged the residents to segregate wet and dry garbage and put them in different baskets of the civic body’s garbage-collection vehicle. The residents should also keep away from throwing garbage into drains, Keshwarni said, adding that people must cooperate with the administration to keep the city clean.