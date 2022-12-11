Madhya Pradesh: Tiger kills man, injures another in Sagar district, angry villagers vandalise 6 vehicles of forest department

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old man standing at the fence of his house in Gondegaon of Khurai in Sagar District was attacked by a tiger on Sunday morning. The attack was so fierce that the villager died on the spot.

The same tiger reportedly later attacked and injured another man who sent to the hospital for treatment.

Angry over the frequent attacks, local villagers protested with the body of Patwari Rajeev Sanodia, the deceased in front of the forest department office. They also vandalised six vehicles of the forest department that had came to the rescue. Some officers were injured. Later, police force was deployed on the spot to control the situation.

The villagers said there have been frequent attacks by tigers straying out of the original habitat and entering their villages and the administration has not done anything to prevent that.