Madhya Pradesh: Special drive against gender-related violence begins in Sagar

Representative Image | Pixabay

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The Rural Livelihood Mission has launched a special campaign to end gender-related violence, official sources said on Tuesday. The drive will continue till December 23.

Union Minister Giriraj Kishore inaugurated a gender resource centre on the occasion. Kishore further said that the international organisations gave that name, but it would be called “Mahila Chetna Kendra.”

More than 50 women associated with various organisations virtually took part in the event. Representative of chairman of Janpad Panchayat Suresh Kapsya, chief executive officer of Janpad Rajesh Paterial and district project manager Dinesh Sharma inauguratea a public rights centre.

The centre will work for the women belonging to the deprived class and their families. The centre will inform them about the government schemes for which they are eligible.

The women will be allowed to put up their problems at the centre and rid them of any problems, official sources said, adding that the women can reach the centre without hesitation.

District project manager Dinesh Sharma informed the womer about gender sensitization.

More than 10,000 police stations have been set up across the state, and the government has been running more than 100 women’s help centres