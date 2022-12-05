e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Mayor to task force, Submit DPR for Goverdhan Sagar devpt

The mayor had constituted a task force to complete ongoing construction works within the deadline.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 11:36 PM IST
article-image
Mayor Mukesh Tatwal addresses the task force members, in Ujjain on Monday | FP Photo
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) mayor Mukesh Tatwal held a meeting with the task force and reviewed progress of ongoing construction works. He declared that a fair would be organised by UMC on Shivratri and asked officials to start preparations for it immediately.

He asked task force to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for Govardhan Sagar’s development at the earliest.

He said that in Fazalpura, the construction of shopping complex should be completed quickly so that the allocation of shops could be done.

He further said that ongoing work at Sudama Grain Market, Kanipura Multi Construction, and survey work for widening of road from KD Gate to Lalbai Phoolbai Road should be done on priority as financial approval has already been received.

Reviewing the progress of above works, he directed work of ground floor shops at Sudama Grain Market should be completed soon so that shops can be given to traders for revenue generation. Tender for office and flats at the first floor should be issued after the completion of the ground floor. 

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the work of EWS category houses in Kanipura should be completed in December along with allotment and registry process so that beneficiaries could be allotted the house in the New Year. A detailed project report (DPR) of road widening from KD Gate to Lalbai- Phoolbai Marg till Ganesh Chowk should be prepared and notices be issued to building owners.

