Madhya Pradesh: Sports competitions, cultural events organised on World Disability Day in Ujjain

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The World Disability Day was observed at the Vikram Kirti Mandir. On this occasion, district-level sports competitions and cultural programmes were organised in which about 450 Divyangs participated.

Programme coordinator Sanjay Saxena said the event was organised in collaboration with the social justice and disable welfare department and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, district education centre Ujjain, Special Need Education Home (Sneh), Nagda and Human Welfare Society.

Lions Club former governor Bhagwandas Airan was the chief guest former and special guest Balveer Sahni and region chairperson Shailesh Soni, zone chairperson JP Panchariya flagged off the sports competitions. Social justice department’s joint-director RK Joshi and staff welcomed the guests.

Mahesh Rathod, deputy-director of Sneh Sanstha, Nagda gave the welcome speech. Various sports events and painting competitions were held on the occasion.

In the second phase of the programme after lunch, guest district governor Dr Ajay Gupta, ML Talk, additional chief executive officer, Zill Panchayat, Anand Sharma, district education officer, Sudhir Bhai Goyal, founder of Sevadham Ashram and Dr Sanjeev Jain social worker inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp. Under cultural programmes, children of various institutions participated in solo and group singing and group dance.

At the end of the programme, the guests distributed prizes and certificates and medals to all the disabled participants in collaboration with Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and Lions Club Gold. The programme was conducted by Monika Kothari while vote of thanks was given by Deepak Jain.

