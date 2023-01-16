Madhya Pradesh: 7 senior students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Jabalpur suspended for beating Class 8 boy

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A class 8th student was brutally beaten by his seniors at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Bargi Nagar in a dispute over feeding snacks and biscuits to the seniors three days ago.

Dispute over ‘Namkeen’ and ‘Biscuits’

The students had a dispute over the snacks and biscuits. The seniors reached the juniors rooms in the night and insisted on taking out the snacks and biscuits. When the juniors denied and argued with the seniors, the seniors had come down to such brutality that they kept beating the junior fiercely for several hours.

Complaint made to School Management

When the student complained to the school management about the brutality meted out to him, the principal sent the whole matter to the disciplinary committee and then suspended all the seven senior students.

According to school principal K G Mallikarjuna, the accused students and their relatives have been summoned to the school on Monday where further action was taken by confronting the student who was assaulted.

At present, no complaint has been lodged with the police on behalf of the aggrieved student and the school management.

Notably, the incidents of fighting in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of Barginagar have come to the fore even before as well.