Madhya Pradesh Civic body polls: No ticket for Congressmen engaged in anti-party activities during bypolls

BHOPAL: Congressmen engaged in ‘sabotaging’ the party prospects in the recently held Assembly by-elections in the state will not be given tickets for the ensuing local body polls. Besides, the Congressmen who deserted the party and contested polls on ticket of other parties or as independent would not be fielded in the civic polls. The decisions to this effect were taken during a meeting at PCC office in which AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik, party officer bearers and other leaders were present on Wednesday.

The decisions come in wake of the reports that many Congress leaders were involved in anti-party activities during the bypolls and for the same, the party could win only nine seats. Wasnik is on four-day visit to state and will hold meetings with party leaders in Sagar, Jabalpur and Rewa division on the forthcoming local body polls.

It was also decided that the senior party leaders will be assigned responsibility to ensure victory in the ensuing civic body polls. Earlier, the senior leaders used to distribute tickets to their near and dear ones, however, now it will be their responsibility to ensure that the person whom they have recommend for the ticket also wins the seat.

At the Bhopal district level party workers meeting, Wasnik stressed that the DCC will recommend only one or two names for the mayoral post. The other leaders who are having the names shall come in support of the one name.