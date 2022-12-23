Madhya Pradesh: Civic body plunges into action for cleanliness survey in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The civic body has plunged into action for the Cleanliness Survey-2023. The vehicles of the Nagar Palika Parishad are collecting garbage from each house in the city. Chairperson of civic body Neetu Mahendra Yadav has asked the officials to work hard to keep the city clean.

She appealed to the residents to keep the holy city of the Narmadapuram clean and to make organic manure with the help of wet garbage. They should keep away from throwing the dry garbage into drains so that the city can obtain the first position in terms of cleanliness, she said.

Chief municipal officer Navneet Pandey is leading a team that monitors cleanliness in the city round the clock. Twenty-two vehicles are collecting garbage from different areas daily.

The officials are committed to collect the trash and segregate it.

Health officer Sunil Kumar Tiwari and cleanliness nodal Deeksha Tiwari said the vehicles were collecting trash from 10 am to 1pm and from 6pm to 11pm.

Both of them appealed to the residents to keep garbage in different baskets installed on the garbage-collecting vehicles.