Madhya Pradesh: Distilled Mohua wroth Rs 8.50L confiscated in Narmadapuram

The action against illegal liquor manufacturers was taken following instructions by the district magistrate

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 04:35 AM IST
Representational Image | Image: Pixabay
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A team of excise department raided the inaccessible places around the Tawa river and confiscated distilled Mahua worth 8, 50,000, official sources said.

According to district excise officer, Arvind Sagar, when the officials of the department came to know that a huge quantity of distilled Mohua and country-made liquor had been kept in the forest around the Tawa river, a team rushed to the spot. The members of the team had to walk up to 10 km to reach the place where the liquor was kept.

As soon as a few liquor-makers saw the police team, they escaped from the spot. Cases have been registered against several unidentified liquor-manufacturers, official sources further said.

The action against illegal liquor manufacturers was taken following instructions by the district magistrate.

